Gharibabadi: U.S., Israel Waging Campaign to Cripple ICC

TEHRAN -- Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says the U.S. and Israel are waging a coordinated campaign to cripple the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying recent developments expose a determined effort to shield Israeli leaders from international justice.

His remarks came after Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally assured him Washington would take firm action against the ICC—the very tribunal that issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Gaza war.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi said Netanyahu, “an accused individual with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court,” has openly announced that the U.S. secretary of state has promised to act against the court prosecuting him.

“They call the Court ‘corrupt’ because it dared to prosecute Washington’s favored criminal,” Gharibabadi wrote.

The remarks came days after ICC member states voted to remove Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan amid what critics described as intense political pressure.

Khan had sought the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant and, according to Israeli

media reports, was considering additional warrants targeting senior Israeli ministers and military officials before his removal.

Israeli media reported that terrorist foreign minister Gideon Saar led an intensive diplomatic campaign to secure Khan’s dismissal. Following his removal, Saar renewed calls for the ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant to be revoked, describing them as “politicized and outrageous.”

Netanyahu also welcomed Khan’s departure, telling Fox News that the former prosecutor had brought “bogus charges of war crimes” against Israel and declaring, “Now he’s going to be in the dock.”

At Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu hailed Rubio’s pledge to confront the ICC as “a very positive development,” saying the United States would “act firmly against this organization,” which he accused of threatening justice and the sovereignty of states through “corrupt bureaucrats in The Hague.”

The developments come as the Trump administration has intensified pressure on the Hague-based court, imposing sanctions on the ICC and its personnel while Rubio has pledged to “dismantle the ICC brick by brick.”