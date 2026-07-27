Gharibabadi: U.S., Israel Waging Campaign to Cripple ICC
TEHRAN -- Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says the U.S. and Israel are waging a coordinated campaign to cripple the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying recent developments expose a determined effort to shield Israeli leaders from international justice.
His remarks came after Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally assured him Washington would take firm action against the ICC—the very tribunal that issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Gaza war.
In a post on X, Gharibabadi said Netanyahu, “an accused individual with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court,” has openly announced that the U.S. secretary of state has promised to act against the court prosecuting him.
“They call the Court ‘corrupt’ because it dared to prosecute Washington’s favored criminal,” Gharibabadi wrote.
The remarks came days after ICC member states voted to remove Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan amid what critics described as intense political pressure.
Khan had sought the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant and, according to Israeli