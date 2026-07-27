Four PJAK Terrorists  Eliminated in Baneh Operation

TEHRAN – Iranian border forces have killed four members of the terrorist group PJAK in an operation near the western border town of Baneh, the police spokesman announced on Monday.

The operation was carried out by border guards in coordination with intelligence forces, police spokesman Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said in a statement.

“Border guards received intelligence about the entry of a key element of the PJAK terrorist group into the country,” he said. “During monitoring of the area and tracking of movements, a Samand vehicle carrying members of this terrorist team was identified.”

He said a firefight ensued, resulting in the deaths of four PJAK members. Seized from the vehicle and the scene were several handguns, magazines, ammunition and hand grenades.

The operation comes amid heightened activity by terrorist groups along Iran’s borders, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s admission that Washington had attempted to arm terrorists and send them inside Iran.

Trump told reporters at a White House Easter event that the United States had sent “guns, a lot of guns” to Iran, claiming they were meant to reach people to “fight back”.

Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeed Iravani, subsequently condemned Trump’s remarks as a “clear admission of inciting violence and bloodshed” and a “flagrant violation of the UN Charter”.

Iravani said the United States bears full responsibility for losses inflicted on civilians and civilian infrastructure during violent riots in December 2025 and January 2026, stressing that arming and supporting armed groups in another country’s territory “triggers international responsibility”.

Iranian authorities have confirmed that U.S. and Israeli spy agencies were directly involved in providing funding, training and media support to rioters and armed terrorists operating on Iranian streets.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence organization said it has foiled plots involving 10 hostile intelligence services aimed at fueling chaos in Iran.