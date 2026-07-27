Women’s Dress From Iran Featured at Russian Creative Week

MOSCOW (Dispatches) — Iranian participant Arefeh Kolahdooz presented examples of women’s dress in Iran and discussed the cultural significance of the chador during the VII Russian Creative Week Festival-Forum in Moscow.

Kolahdooz, who attended the event wearing a black chador, introduced visitors to different forms of women’s clothing in Iran, explaining the background and role of the garment alongside other styles found across the country.

She highlighted the diversity of women’s dress in Iran, noting that clothing styles range from different forms of modest contemporary dress to traditional garments associated with various regions and communities.

Discussing the chador, Kolahdooz explained that the black chador she presented is commonly worn in urban environments and on certain occasions, while lighter-colored versions are often used for religious ceremonies, prayer and celebrations. She added that Iranian chadors are produced in a variety of designs and styles.

Kolahdooz also spoke about cultural perspectives on clothing in Iran, describing dress as connected to identity, tradition and social values.

The presentation attracted interest from visitors at Russian Creative Week,

with attendees asking questions about the chador, its use and the wider range of women’s clothing traditions in Iran. Some visitors also tried on the garment and asked about how it is worn.

The VII Russian Creative Week Festival-Forum brings together participants from across the creative industries, including fashion, design, cultural heritage, crafts, media and other creative fields.