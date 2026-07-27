The Blue Bicycle Takes Best Film Prize in Paris

TEHRAN -- The Blue Bicycle, an Iranian short film written and directed by Siavash Saedpanah and produced by Saeed Nejati for Eshragh Film Club, has won the Best Film award at the 2026 Paris Cinematic International Film Festival.

The film will also screen as part of the festival’s official selection at L’Escurial Cinema in Paris on Aug. 1–2.

In addition, The Blue Bicycle has been selected for the main competition of the 7th Kobani International

Film Festival, which will take place Sept. 4–6, 2026.

The festival has established itself as a prominent platform for Kurdish and independent cinema, showcasing films that explore cultural, social and humanitarian themes.

Set in the mountainous Hawraman region of western Iran, The Blue Bicycle follows a village teacher in a story about loss, compassion, forgiveness and the bonds that connect people, with a blue bicycle serving as the film’s central symbol.

The film is directed by Siavash Saedpanah from a screenplay by Saedpanah, Vahid Ahmadi and Bahman Sharifi, and is produced by Saeed Nejati for Eshragh Film Club.