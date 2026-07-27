How Persian and Arabic Built a Shared Intellectual Legacy

TEHRAN — The historical relationship

between Persian and Arabic has played a significant role in the development of Iran’s intellectual and cultural heritage, with both languages serving distinct but interconnected functions across centuries of scholarship, literature and scientific exchange.

Following the rise of Islam, Arabic became the dominant language of scholarship across the Islamic world, serving as a shared medium for religious studies, administration and scientific communication.

Iranian scholars working within this broader intellectual environment adopted Arabic as a vehicle for their writings, allowing their ideas to circulate across a vast geographical area stretching from Central Asia to the Iberian Peninsula.

For many Iranian thinkers, writing in Arabic was not a rejection of Persian identity but a practical choice that enabled their scientific and philosophical works to reach a wider audience.

In a period when cities such as Baghdad, Ray, Nishapur, Cordoba and Cairo were major centers of learning, Arabic functioned as a common scholarly language, much like English in the modern world.

Among the most influential Iranian scholars who wrote in Arabic was Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, whose works in mathematics, astronomy and geography — including Al-Jabr wa al-Muqabala — contributed to the development of scientific thought far beyond the Islamic world.

Other major figures included Muhammad ibn Zakariya al-Razi, known for his medical writings; Abu Rayhan al-Biruni, whose research covered astronomy, mathematics and history; and Avicenna (Ibn Sina), whose philosophical and medical works, including The Book of Healing and The Canon of Medicine, became influential for centuries.

Iranian contributions also extended to the development of Arabic itself. The Persian scholar Sibawayh wrote Al-Kitab, one of the foundational works of Arabic grammar, establishing principles that shaped the study of the language. Historiographical sources such as Ibn al-Nadim’s Al-Fihrist document the wide presence of Iranian authors who contributed to Arabic-language scholarship.

The tradition continued across philosophy, literature and the sciences. Thinkers such as Al-Farabi, Ibn al-Haytham, Ibn Miskawayh, Ibn al-Muqaffa, Abu al-Hasan al-Amiri, Nasir Khusraw, Abu al-Wafa al-Buzjani, Abu Ma’shar al-Balkhi and Al-Karaji contributed works that became part of a shared intellectual heritage.

At the same time, the spread of Arabic did not lead to the disappearance of Persian.

The Persian language, particularly in its Dari form, experienced renewed growth in the early Islamic centuries, especially in Khorasan and Transoxiana. Under Iranian dynasties such as the Samanids, Persian flourished as a language of poetry, administration, history and cultural expression.

Over time, Persian and Arabic developed a relationship of exchange and mutual influence. Arabic remained central to religious scholarship and many scientific disciplines, while Persian became a major language of literature, mysticism, governance and cultural communication, expanding its influence into regions including India, Central Asia and Anatolia.

This interaction produced a distinctive cultural landscape in which Persian and Arabic operated together as major pillars of Iran’s Islamic intellectual tradition. Persian carried the works of poets and thinkers such as Ferdowsi, Rumi, Attar, Saadi and Hafez across generations, while Arabic provided a broad scholarly network through which scientific and philosophical ideas were transmitted.

The historical experience of these two languages demonstrates that cultural development often emerges through interaction rather than isolation. Together, Persian and Arabic contributed to one of the most influential intellectual traditions in the history of the Islamic world.



