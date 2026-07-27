Young Iranian Artists Shine at Hong Kong Drawing Contest

TEHRAN — Six Iranian children and teenagers have received awards at the National Treasures Drawing Competition and International Cultural Exchange in Hong Kong, winning two gold medals, two silver medals, two bronze medals and honorary diplomas.

The international competition brought together young artists from more than 20 countries and aimed to promote cultural exchange, encourage creativity among children and introduce national heritage through visual arts.

The competition was organized through national selection processes in participating countries, with selected artworks submitted for the international stage. Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults submitted 364 works created by members of its centers, with six Iranian participants selected among the winners.

Peyman Javadifar, 11, and Mahshid Ghasemi, 16, both from Isfahan Province, received gold medals and honorary diplomas.

Ava Chalish, 10, from Khuzestan Province, and Pouyan Pirghaibi from Lar, Fars Province, won silver medals and honorary diplomas.

Fatemeh Esmailzadegan, 12, from Ardabil Province, and Parvin Sharifi from Mashhad received bronze medals and honorary diplomas.

The results highlighted the participation of young artists from around the world and provided a platform for children to present their artistic interpretations of cultural heritage and traditions.



