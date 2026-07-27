Khaleghi Composition Award Opens Fourth Edition

TEHRAN — The fourth edition of the Rohollah Khaleghi National Composition Award has opened its call for submissions, seeking to support emerging Iranian composers and encourage new works rooted in the country’s musical traditions.

Named in honor of renowned Iranian composer and music scholar Rohollah Khaleghi, the award is dedicated to identifying and promoting creative talent, strengthening contemporary composition in Iran, and encouraging research and innovation in Iranian music.

The competition includes both performance-based and research sections. The judging panel for the composition category includes Shahram Tavakoli, Pouya Sarayi, Saeed Farajpour, Ali Akbar Ghorbani, Arash Goran and Keyvan Saket, while the research section will be reviewed by Babak Khazraei, Seyed Hussein Meysami and Pouya Sarayi.

Submissions for the fourth edition will be accepted until October 23, 2026.

The Rohollah Khaleghi Composition Award and the Iranian Instruments Orchestra project were founded in 2023 by Muhammadreza Azizi with support from the Studies of Art and Aesthetics quarterly journal. The initiatives aim to preserve Khaleghi’s artistic legacy while encouraging new approaches to Iranian composition and expanding orchestral music in the country.

Meanwhile, the Navia Orchestra is preparing a live orchestral film concert featuring music from the internationally popular television series Game of Thrones in Tabriz.

Conducted by Kiarash Heydari, the performance will combine live orchestral arrangements with selected visuals from the series. The concert is scheduled for September 3–4, 2026, at Khavaran Hall in Tabriz.

A piano recital featuring works by Ludwig van Beethoven will also take place at the Haydeh Changizian House Museum, with pianist Mehdi Mousavi Natanzian performing a selection of works by the German composer.

In addition, the music group Damnush will present its first live performance in Tehran, combining music with poetry and cultural conversation.