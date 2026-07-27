India, Iran Move to Expand Medical, Pharmaceutical Cooperation

TEHRAN - Iran and India have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, including plasma-derived medicines and traditional medicine, during talks held on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting in Chandigarh.

Iran and India have agreed to explore new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceutical production as Tehran seeks to deepen health partnerships with other BRICS members.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Iranian Deputy Health Minister and Senior Adviser Ali Jafarian, who led an expert delegation, and India’s Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel and her delegation.

Jafarian expressed appreciation to India for hosting the BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting and said the adoption of a joint declaration by the member states represented a significant achievement that could contribute to the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the bloc.

The talks also focused on the potential production of plasma-derived medicinal products using plasma supplied by Iran. The two sides discussed the requirements for expanding cooperation in this area, with India emerging as a potential strategic partner for Iran.

Traditional medicine was another key topic discussed by the delegations. The two sides highlighted opportunities for closer cooperation, noting that both Iran and India have incorporated traditional medicine into their national healthcare systems. Iran promotes Persian traditional medicine, while India has integrated the AYUSH system into its healthcare framework.