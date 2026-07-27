Smart Energy Management System to Boost Oversight of Oil Chain

TEHRAN – The Oil Ministry has taken solid steps to build up its information infrastructure, and a comprehensive smart energy management system could bring transparency and precise oversight to the oil sector’s supply chain, from production to consumption, a member of parliament’s Plan and Budget Committee said.

Rahim Zare said the Oil Ministry is required to establish the system through two components: a data and information bank, and the installation of smart electronic mass-measurement devices along pipelines, storage tanks, warehouses and other points across the oil industry. He said the setup would allow real-time monitoring of crude oil, gas, gas condensates, oil products, gas products and petrochemical goods at every stage — from extraction and production through transfer, storage, consumption and export.

Zare said the system could increase transparency across the country’s energy chain, strengthen oversight, reduce statistical errors, cut down on wasted resources, and help combat smuggling and diversion of petroleum products. He added that it could also support more accurate decision-making in energy policy.

The lawmaker said achieving smart governance and data-driven decision-making in the energy sector depends on completing such infrastructure. He said the use of smart, online systems has become a requirement for managing national resources, noting that more accurate and up-to-date information for responsible agencies translates into greater capacity for planning and oversight.

Zare reiterated that the Oil Ministry has already taken appropriate measures to develop its information infrastructure.