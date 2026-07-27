Iran Banks’ Lending to Trade Sector Doubles in First Quarter

TEHRAN - Iranian banks’ lending to the trade sector rose 114% year on year in the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21, 2026), according to data from the Central Bank of Iran.

The data showed that banks extended loans worth 3.31 quadrillion rials (about $2.34 billion) to the trade sector during the three-month period, compared with 1.55 quadrillion rials (about $1.1 billion) in the corresponding period of the previous Iranian year (March 21-June 21, 2025).

Working capital loans accounted for 2.94 quadrillion rials (about $2.08 billion) of total lending to the sector during the period, the data showed.

Iranian banks also provided loans worth 220 trillion rials (about $156 million) to establish enterprises and other facilities, while loans totaling 113 trillion rials (about $80.4 million) were extended for business expansion.

The data showed that loans worth 17.5 trillion rials (about $12.4 million) were issued for the purchase of personal goods, while self-employment loans totaled 4.09 trillion rials (about $2.89 million).

Banks also provided loans of 94 billion rials (about $66,400) for renovation work, grants worth 17.5 trillion rials (about $12.4 million), and housing purchase loans totaling 70 billion rials (about $49,500), according to the data.

Overall, Iranian banks and financial institutions extended loans worth about 22.6 quadrillion rials (about $16.3 billion) across all sectors of the economy during the first three months of the current Iranian year, up 67.5% from a year earlier.

According to Trend’s analysis, the 114% annual increase in lending to the trade sector suggests Iranian banks have significantly expanded financing for the sector. The fact that the bulk of the loans was allocated to working capital is expected to support uninterrupted business operations, accelerate the circulation of goods and help maintain market liquidity. At the same time, financing for the establishment of new enterprises and the expansion of existing businesses could encourage investment activity, support private sector growth and contribute to job creation. Overall, the increase in lending to the trade sector points to stronger domestic economic activity and expanding consumption and trade. However, the ultimate economic benefits and long-term impact of the lending will depend on how the funds are allocated and the broader economic environment.