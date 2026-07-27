U.S. Consulate in Toronto Targeted Again Amid Tensions With Canada

TORONTO (Dispatches) -- A shooting outside the United States Consulate in downtown Toronto has renewed security concerns around American diplomatic facilities in Canada, with police investigating the second such incident targeting the building this year.

Toronto police said gunfire was reported at around 4:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of University Avenue and Armoury Street, where the U.S. Consulate is located. Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of gunfire outside the building, including a spent cartridge and damage caused by at least one bullet.

A white sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting, but authorities have not released details about the suspect or suspects. No injuries were reported.

The incident marks the second shooting targeting the U.S. Consulate in Toronto in 2026. In March, the building was also struck by gunfire in an attack that Canadian authorities described as a “national security incident.” Police later said investigators were examining links between the shooting and broader security concerns, with additional protection provided to U.S. and Israeli diplomatic facilities.

The latest attack comes at a time when relations between Washington and Ottawa have faced unusual strain, largely due to repeated remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump questioning Canada’s sovereignty and suggesting that the country could become the “51st state” of the United States.

Trump has repeatedly promoted the idea, at times referring to Canadian leaders in terms usually reserved for officials of a U.S. state, triggering widespread criticism among Canadians who view the comments as an insult to national independence.

Although authorities have not announced a motive for the Toronto shooting, the incident has occurred against a backdrop of growing public frustration in Canada over what many describe as an increasingly aggressive posture from Washington.

Political observers have pointed to the “51st state” remarks, tariff disputes and repeated challenges to Canadian autonomy as factors contributing to a deterioration in public perceptions of the United States among some Canadians.

The diplomatic fallout from Trump’s statements has been particularly significant because Canada and the United States have historically maintained one of the world’s closest political, economic and security relationships.

However, calls for Canada’s incorporation into the United States have been widely rejected by Canadian officials and the public. Surveys and public reactions have shown many Canadians interpreting such statements not as a joke or compliment but as a challenge to Canada’s identity as an independent country.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the latest violence, saying those responsible should be identified and prosecuted. “I expect all perpetrators of these acts to be identified, brought to justice and face the strongest penalties under the law,” Ford said in a statement on social media.

Police have sealed off parts of University Avenue as investigators collect evidence, with multiple police vehicles, including forensic units, deployed around the area. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.