Iranian Greco-Roman Wrestlers Record Three Wins in World Championship Opener

TEHRAN- Five Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers competed in their opening matches at the U-17 World Championships in Baku, securing three victories and two defeats.

Ali Esmaeili (48kg), Alireza Rezaei (80kg), and Ali Akbar Ako (110kg) won their first matches, while Vahid Ashiri (55kg) and Armin Gholigoleh (65kg) suffered defeats.

In the 48kg category, Ali Esmaeili defeated Bouha from Algeria with an 11-1 technical superiority victory after a first-round bye. He will next face the winner of the match between India’s Chatake and Azerbaijan’s Salmanov.

In the 55kg category, Vahid Ashiri lost by technical fall to Georgia’s Giorgi Kedelidze with a 5-3 score. He will need to wait for his opponent to reach the final to compete for bronze.

In the 65kg category, Armin Gholigoleh lost 7-4 to Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan and will similarly hope for his opponent to reach the final for a bronze medal chance.

In the 80kg category, Alireza Rezaei defeated Ivanov from the United States 8-0. He will face Kubatov from Kyrgyzstan in the next round.

In the 110kg category, Ali Akbar Ako defeated Czech Republic’s Petr Gruber 5-0 after a first-round bye.