Iran One Step Away From Gold at Asian Central Zone Beach Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran’s national beach volleyball team advanced to the final of the Asian Central Zone Championship after defeating Kazakhstan in the semifinals, securing a spot at the Asian Championships.

The semifinal matches were held on Monday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Iranian duo of Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajani defeated Kazakhstan in straight sets, winning 21-12 and 21-11 to secure both a place in the final and qualification for the Asian Championships.

In the other semifinal, Iran’s second team of Abolhassan Khakizadeh and Amir Ali Ghalenoei lost to Kazakhstan in three sets, with scores of 19-21, 21-16, and 13-15. They will face Kazakhstan again in the bronze medal match later on Monday.

Rahman Raoufi and Abdolraouf Bestegani serve as coaches, with Nader Ansari as team manager.