Sara Javanmardi Secures Quota for Paralympic Games

TEHRAN - Sarah Javanmardi has earned a quota for the Paralympic Games through her participation in the World Cup in Serbia.

Along with Ali Galoy, Javanmardi is the only paralympic shooter sent to the World Cup in Serbia. In the qualifying round of the World Cup in Serbia, which was held with the participation of all participants, they finished first and fourth in their groups, respectively, and advanced to the final round.

The competitions in this round will be held to determine the final ranking of the participants, but according to the coach of the national paralympic team, considering the performance of Sara Javanmardi and Ali Galoy, their quotas for the Paralympic Games and the World Championship have been finalized.