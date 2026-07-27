14 Track and Field Athletes Depart for Belarus Camp

TEHRAN - The Iranian national track and field athletes left for Belarus to set up camp ahead of their the 2026 Asian Nagoya Games.

The track and field athletes’ federation said that holding an overseas camp is one of the Federation’s main programs to prepare the team for the Nagoya Asian Games. The national athletes left for Belarus to continue their training and participate in several high-quality international competitions.”

He added: “Belarus benefits from world-renowned athletes in some track and field events, and the training and competition of Iranian national track and field athletes alongside these athletes will play an important role in improving their technical level and performance and records.”

Hassan Taftian, Benyamin Yousefi, Samir Eqbali, Sina Najafi, Ali Amirian, Arsalan Hamidi, Hussein Nouri, Sadegh Samimi, Hassan Ajami, Muhammadreza Tayyibi, Maryam Kazemi, Fatemeh Moghiezadeh, Zahra Zarei and Reyhaneh Mobini are present as athletes.