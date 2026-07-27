MVP Youth Volleyball Star Aims to Impress Italian Coach

TEHRAN - Iran’s under-18

volleyball team captain Pasha Amiri, who was named MVP and best setter of the Asian Championship, said he hopes to catch the attention of the national team’s Italian head coach and earn a spot on the youth and senior national teams.

Iran’s youth volleyball team secured both the Asian title and a spot at the World Championships after winning the 2026 Asian championship.

At the end of the tournament, Pasha Amiri was named both the best setter and the Most Valuable Player of the competition.

Speaking to ISNA, Amiri said: “The level of the tournament was high. Most of our players, except for Kamiyar Abdollahi and Arash Ghahremani, were competing in their first international tournament. I’m happy we won the title and brought joy to the Iranian people during these difficult times.”

Amiri also addressed the national team’s training camps during wartime conditions: “We had no concerns. Our first camp was in Noor, and we trained despite the war. The coaches gave us excellent training sessions. The second camp was in Urmia, the third again in Noor, and the final camps were in Tehran. Nothing scared us.”

Reflecting on being named MVP, he said: “I’m very happy because this achievement will have a big impact on my volleyball future. I’ve also signed a contract with Foolad Sirjan Iranian and will play in the Premier League this season. Since I’ve become MVP and best setter, all eyes are on me. I hope to continue this form, catch the eye of Mr. Piazza, and earn a spot on the youth and senior national teams.”

Amiri also commented on Iran’s final three matches against South Korea, China, and Japan: “We secured our World Championship spot against South Korea. They were a strong team, but with the coaching staff’s good analysis before and during the match, we won. Against China, with two to three thousand fans in the stadium, our players performed very well. The crowd didn’t bother me because I had experience playing in front of large crowds in Iran’s first division. Against Japan, we were caught off guard by their serves in the first set, but with the coaching staff’s analysis and the team’s unity, we turned the match around and became champions.”