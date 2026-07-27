Netanyahu, Katz Vow to Expand Ethnic Cleansing in West Bank

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) – Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his criminal war minister Israel Katz renewed threats to expand the ongoing campaign of ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, and attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“The instructions we gave were to enter villages, search them, seize weapons and make arrests,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the illegal entity of Israel is “prepared to act more broadly” against terrorist refugee camps in the territory which have been largely destroyed and depopulated by Israeli forces over the past year and a half.

Katz made a separate statement vowing that Israel’s criminal operations in the occupied West Bank will expand.

Israel has been illegally occupying the West Bank and expanding settlements for decades, but has drastically escalated its longstanding policy of violence and ethnic cleansing under Netanyahu’s current terrorist regime. It is now rapidly moving forward with a de facto annexation of the territory.

The new Israeli threats coincide with non-stop, ongoing settler attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

The attacks, which have surged 63 percent in the first half of 2026, escalated even further after a resistance operation left two settlers dead in Tel, southwest of Nablus, two days ago.

Both of the Zionists killed were soldiers in the military, who were deployed to the area during a settler attack.

Since then, terrorist Jewish settlers have been descending on Palestinian villages in droves, carrying out coordinated, large-scale assaults against communities across the West Bank.

At least four were killed in the settler attacks, bringing the toll of Palestinians killed in the West Bank up to 10 since July 19.

Dozens of Palestinians have been abducted by the Israeli terrorist army since the shooting operation in Tel.

Tel Aviv’s forces have continued their customary practice of encouraging and facilitating settler raids and land grabs.

Local reports from July 26 reveal Israeli forces have closed off the entire occupied city of Nablus and set up numerous checkpoints around it.

As a result, two Palestinian women were forced to give birth inside ambulances due to not being able to reach hospitals.

A joint patrol of both settlers and soldiers also detained a Palestinian family in the town of As-Sawiya, in the central occupied West Bank, on Sunday.

Two days ago, Katz and Netanyahu released a joint statement vowing a mass escalation of military incursions into West Bank villages and a surge in the establishment of checkpoints and settler outposts.

On Friday, armed Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces, killed four members of the Ramadan family during an attack on Tel. During the assault, Farouq Ramadan disarmed one of the settlers, seized his rifle, and shot dead two Israeli attackers in a clear act of self-defense before he was killed alongside his brother and two cousins.

Since the start of 2025, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly uprooted from West Bank refugee camps by the Israeli military. Hundreds of homes have been demolished.

Over 1,100 Palestinians have been killed by settlers and soldiers in the years following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. At least 68 have been killed in 2026 alone.