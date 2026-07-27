More Than 100 Killed as Monsoon Floods Batter Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dispatches) — More than 100 people have been killed in Pakistan after weeks of heavy monsoon rains and flash floods, officials said on Monday, as authorities warned that further rainfall could increase risks in vulnerable areas across the country.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that at least 109 people had died since June 26 in rain-related incidents, including house collapses, drowning and other accidents caused by severe weather.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest has recorded the highest number of fatalities, followed by Punjab, officials said.

The rains have caused widespread disruption, damaging homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several regions. In Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, flooding has affected communities in urban and rural areas, while authorities have monitored water levels in major rivers and streams.

In Lahore and other parts of Punjab, emergency teams have been deployed to assist residents affected by flooding and water accumulation. Local authorities have established response measures and urged people living in low-lying areas to remain alert as forecasts indicate more rainfall ahead.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced some of the most severe impacts, with torrential rains triggering flash floods and landslides in mountainous districts. Rescue teams have been working to reach affected communities, while officials assess damage to residential areas, roads and public facilities.

The NDMA and provincial disaster agencies have advised residents in flood-prone locations to follow safety instructions and prepare for possible evacuations. Weather officials have forecast additional rain in parts of northern and upper Pakistan, raising concerns about further pressure on already affected communities.

The latest flooding has renewed attention on Pakistan’s vulnerability to extreme weather events. The country remains affected by the consequences of the catastrophic 2022 floods, which killed more than 1,700 people and displaced millions after unprecedented rainfall inundated large areas.

Pakistan’s annual monsoon season, which normally continues until September, is essential for agriculture and water resources but frequently causes severe flooding, particularly in areas with weak drainage systems and communities located near rivers.

Climate experts have repeatedly warned that changing weather patterns are increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall events in South Asia. Authorities say improving disaster preparedness, early warning systems and emergency response capacity remains a priority as the monsoon season continues.

Officials are continuing relief operations and damage assessments while monitoring weather conditions for further developments.