BEIRUT (Dispatches) -- The Israeli occupation army continues its daily atrocities across southern Lebanon, conducting shelling, bulldozing operations, and clearance missions that have prevented the Lebanese army from fully deploying to villages as agreed under a shameful U.S.-brokered deal.

The Lebanese army accused Israel of obstructing its efforts to take over security in the south, stating that the continuation of Israeli assaults “hinders the completion of the army’s deployment…and prevents the return of residents to their villages and towns.”

Israel is bulldozing, shelling, and conducting combing operations with machine guns across multiple towns, including Nabatieh, Hdda, Kunin, Bint Jbeil, Nabi Ibel al-Saqi, Khiam, al-Mansouri, Bayt al-Siyad, and Majdal Zoun in Tyre.

A water project in the town of Markaba was blown up, while olive trees and swathes of farmland were razed on the outskirts of Aitaroun. Residents returning to Zawtar al-Gharbiya found only rubble where their homes once stood.

This is the reality of the “framework agreement” signed on June 26 following a fifth round of negotiations in Washington—a deal that has delivered nothing but continued occupation and destruction while the Lebanese regime subserviently accepted to disarm Hezbollah, the only viable force capable of resisting Israeli aggression.

Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi declared that the government is committed to “disarming groups operating outside state institutions” and that the disarmament of Hezbollah is an “irreversible national priority.”

Raggi, in an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, described the U.S.-brokered agreement as a “framework agreement” that would serve as the basis for future negotiations.

He declared that “the Lebanese government has decided to disarm Hezbollah militia and considers the group’s military operations illegitimate.”

Raggi claimed that U.S. mediation had secured “assurances that Israel has no territorial ambitions toward Lebanon”—a claim that defies the daily reality of Israeli bulldozers destroying Lebanese infrastructure, Israeli soldiers occupying Lebanese villages, and Israeli shells raining down on Lebanese civilians.

At least 4,330 Lebanese have been killed in the latest round of Israeli violence.