AMMAN (Dispatches) -- The Jordanian regime on Monday claimed to have joined forces with Israeli occupation forces to intercept two drones near its border, demonstrating once again that Amman remains a submissive pawn in the Western-Zionist axis of aggression.

The collaboration comes as Jordan continues its perfidious deception, pretending to maintain an independent foreign policy while actively participating in the protection of the terrorist Israeli regime.

The alleged interception of the drones—neither side able or willing to identify their origin—was carried out through direct coordination between Jordanian and Israeli military forces, confirming the deep military integration between the Hashemite regime and the occupation entity.

Jordanian Armed Forces announced that Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted and shot down two drones targeting Jordanian territory, while the Israeli military simultaneously confirmed its air defenses intercepted two UAVs near the Jordanian border.

The coordinated response reveals the extent of Jordanian-Israeli military cooperation, a relationship the Amman regime continues to deny even as it participates in joint operations to shield the Zionist entity.

The regime’s complicity extends far beyond Monday’s interception. Jordan has served as a launchpad for American terrorist operations against Iran, hosting U.S. military forces on its soil while publicly claiming neutrality.

The Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Azraq and other American military installations on Jordanian territory have been used to stage attacks against Iran’s civilian and military infrastructure.

The true extent of Jordan’s collaboration only came to light after Iran’s crushing retaliatory strikes on American bases. Iran’s precision strikes targeted U.S. military facilities on Jordanian territory, killing three American CENTCOM terrorists and wounding dozens more.

The attacks proved beyond any doubt that Jordan had been hosting American forces, despite Amman’s persistent denials and deceptive claims about the nature of U.S. military presence in the kingdom.

Iranian ballistic missiles successfully struck the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, exposing the lies of the Jordanian regime, which had long sought to conceal its role as a staging ground for American aggression against Iran.

The base—like other U.S. installations on Jordanian soil—served as a launchpad for CENTCOM operations against Iran, making Jordan a direct participant in the war crimes committed against the Iranian people.

The Hashemite regime has consistently acted as the West’s hired hand in the region, betraying its Arab and Muslim identity to serve American and Israeli interests.

While the regime claims to defend Jordanian sovereignty, it has transformed the kingdom into a forward operating base for American and Israeli military operations, sacrificing the security and dignity of its own people for the sake of Western approval.