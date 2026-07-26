FM Araghchi: Ukraine’s Attack Cannot Go Unanswered 

TEHRAN -- Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday Ukraine’s military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea was carried out at the Israeli regime’s behest in a bid to drag Europe into its war in the West Asia region.

Writing on X, Araghchi said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy orchestrated the attack on the Iranian commercial vessel that left one sailor dead. He raised the issue in separate phone calls with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “I made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED,” he wrote.