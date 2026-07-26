Army: Iran’s Powerful Response Put U.S. Regional Plans on Hold

TEHRAN -- Iran’s retaliatory strikes in response to U.S. violations have forced Washington to halt and reconsider its regional strategy, Army spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Akraminia said.

He said coordinated operations by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), including airstrikes, missile strikes and drone operations against U.S. positions in Kuwait, Qatar and Erbil, Iraq, have disrupted Washington’s plans.