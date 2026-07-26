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News ID: 152203
Publish Date : 26 July 2026 - 22:27
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Army: Iran’s Powerful Response Put U.S. Regional Plans on Hold

 
 
TEHRAN -- Iran’s retaliatory strikes in response to U.S. violations have forced Washington to halt and reconsider its regional strategy, Army spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Akraminia said. 
He said coordinated operations by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), including airstrikes, missile strikes and drone operations against U.S. positions in Kuwait, Qatar and Erbil, Iraq, have disrupted Washington’s plans.  
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