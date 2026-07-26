IRGC Reveals Details of Devastating Nasr-2 Strikes

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has released a comprehensive account of losses and casualties suffered by the U.S. military during Iran’s Operation Nasr-2, announcing that Iranian armed forces destroyed American aircraft, drones, radar systems, command centers, logistics facilities and strategic military infrastructure during a 15-day confrontation.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hussein Mohebi provided details of the operation in an exclusive interview with Tasnim, discussing various aspects of the recent clashes, the objectives of Operation Nasr-2, Iran’s expanding defense and air defense capabilities, damage inflicted on U.S. forces, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the IRGC’s latest assessment of regional developments.

Mohebi said that during the 15-day confrontation, from July 17 to July 31, Iranian armed forces destroyed 11 American fighter jets and helicopters on the ground while they were stationed at U.S. bases in the region.

He added that Iranian strikes also destroyed 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, including eight new drones, one F-15 fighter aircraft inside a shelter, one P-8 aircraft, one C-17 transport aircraft and eight aerial refueling aircraft.

According to the IRGC spokesman, the losses inflicted on the U.S. military during Operation Nasr-2 covered several areas, including radar and air defense systems, logistics and support infrastructure, operational facilities and aviation assets.

Mohebi said Iranian attacks targeted seven U.S. command and control centers, three satellite communication systems, six Patriot air defense radars, three air and maritime control and monitoring radars, eight early warning radar systems, seven air missile defense radars, three EPS radar systems, two EPS-117 radars, five long-range radars, two air defense radars and one tactical radar complex.

He said that U.S. Patriot air defense systems were significantly weakened during the operation. “The Patriot systems have become so weakened that Iranian missiles and drones hit their targets without being intercepted,” Mohebi said.

The IRGC spokesman also detailed extensive damage to U.S. logistical and support capabilities, saying Iranian attacks targeted six fighter and helicopter maintenance centers, three logistics and support centers, 12 fuel storage tanks, 17 storage facilities for weapons, naval and aircraft spare parts, and six missile storage facilities.

These strikes were aimed at reducing the operational capability of U.S. forces in the region.

Mohebi also provided details of damage inflicted on American operational infrastructure, saying Iranian attacks targeted six MQ-9 drone hangars, an F-15 fighter preparation facility, a drone hangar containing eight new drones, two command centers, a carrier aircraft refueling platform, a P-8 aircraft hangar, four HIMARS missile platforms, five fighter aircraft hangars, four Patriot air defense complexes, six missile launch platforms, one fuel pumping station, two signal communication centers, an intelligence data center, an artificial intelligence center and an Amazon-related data processing center.

Iranian strikes further hit a remotely controlled vessel depot, a fuel dock, four fighter aircraft shelters, and six aircraft flight and parking ramps.

According to Mohebi, the aviation losses suffered by the U.S. military included 11 fighter aircraft and helicopters destroyed on the ground, 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, eight of which he said were new, an F-15 fighter jet inside a shelter, one P-8 aircraft, one C-17 transport aircraft, eight aerial refueling aircraft, four heavy helicopters and six stored missiles.

‘American Death Toll

Exceeds 200’

The IRGC spokesman also addressed American casualties, rejecting figures released by Washington and claiming that the number of U.S. military deaths following a violation of commitments has exceeded 200.

“The statistics announced by the Americans regarding the number of their human losses are a complete lie,” Mohebi said. “In attacks against American targets, we struck eight troop deployment centers. In only one case, there were 20 hangars that were destroyed.”

He added: “The number of American deaths in Operation Nasr-2 is more than 200. The number of wounded is much higher than this figure.”

Mohebi called on the U.S. government to allow journalists to inspect the locations targeted by Iranian strikes. “The U.S. government should invite reporters to see the sites that were hit and estimate how many people were killed,” he said.

Addressing questions over whether Iran initiated the war, General Mohebi said Tehran’s actions came after Washington’s violation of commitments regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that under the agreement, maritime traffic through the strategic waterway was supposed to follow arrangements announced