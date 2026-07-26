Over 200 U.S. Casualties, Dozens of Targets Destroyed
IRGC Reveals Details of Devastating Nasr-2 Strikes
TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has released a comprehensive account of losses and casualties suffered by the U.S. military during Iran’s Operation Nasr-2, announcing that Iranian armed forces destroyed American aircraft, drones, radar systems, command centers, logistics facilities and strategic military infrastructure during a 15-day confrontation.
IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hussein Mohebi provided details of the operation in an exclusive interview with Tasnim, discussing various aspects of the recent clashes, the objectives of Operation Nasr-2, Iran’s expanding defense and air defense capabilities, damage inflicted on U.S. forces, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the IRGC’s latest assessment of regional developments.
Mohebi said that during the 15-day confrontation, from July 17 to July 31, Iranian armed forces destroyed 11 American fighter jets and helicopters on the ground while they were stationed at U.S. bases in the region.
He added that Iranian strikes also destroyed 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, including eight new drones, one F-15 fighter aircraft inside a shelter, one P-8 aircraft, one C-17 transport aircraft and eight aerial refueling aircraft.
According to the IRGC spokesman, the losses inflicted on the U.S. military during Operation Nasr-2 covered several areas, including radar and air defense systems, logistics and support infrastructure, operational facilities and aviation assets.
Mohebi said Iranian attacks targeted seven U.S. command and control centers, three satellite communication systems, six Patriot air defense radars, three air and maritime control and monitoring radars, eight early warning radar systems, seven air missile defense radars, three EPS radar systems, two EPS-117 radars, five long-range radars, two air defense radars and one tactical radar complex.
He said that U.S. Patriot air defense systems were significantly weakened during the operation. “The Patriot systems have become so weakened that Iranian missiles and drones hit their targets without being intercepted,” Mohebi said.
The IRGC spokesman also detailed extensive damage to U.S. logistical and support capabilities, saying Iranian attacks targeted six fighter and helicopter maintenance centers, three logistics and support centers, 12 fuel storage tanks, 17 storage facilities for weapons, naval and aircraft spare parts, and six missile storage facilities.
These strikes were aimed at reducing the operational capability of U.S. forces in the region.
Mohebi also provided details of damage inflicted on American operational infrastructure, saying Iranian attacks targeted six MQ-9 drone hangars, an F-15 fighter preparation facility, a drone hangar containing eight new drones, two command centers, a carrier aircraft refueling platform, a P-8 aircraft hangar, four HIMARS missile platforms, five fighter aircraft hangars, four Patriot air defense complexes, six missile launch platforms, one fuel pumping station, two signal communication centers, an intelligence data center, an artificial intelligence center and an Amazon-related data processing center.
Iranian strikes further hit a remotely controlled vessel depot, a fuel dock, four fighter aircraft shelters, and six aircraft flight and parking ramps.
According to Mohebi, the aviation losses suffered by the U.S. military included 11 fighter aircraft and helicopters destroyed on the ground, 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, eight of which he said were new, an F-15 fighter jet inside a shelter, one P-8 aircraft, one C-17 transport aircraft, eight aerial refueling aircraft, four heavy helicopters and six stored missiles.
‘American Death Toll
Exceeds 200’
The IRGC spokesman also addressed American casualties, rejecting figures released by Washington and claiming that the number of U.S. military deaths following a violation of commitments has exceeded 200.
“The statistics announced by the Americans regarding the number of their human losses are a complete lie,” Mohebi said. “In attacks against American targets, we struck eight troop deployment centers. In only one case, there were 20 hangars that were destroyed.”
He added: “The number of American deaths in Operation Nasr-2 is more than 200. The number of wounded is much higher than this figure.”
Mohebi called on the U.S. government to allow journalists to inspect the locations targeted by Iranian strikes. “The U.S. government should invite reporters to see the sites that were hit and estimate how many people were killed,” he said.
Addressing questions over whether Iran initiated the war, General Mohebi said Tehran’s actions came after Washington’s violation of commitments regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
He said that under the agreement, maritime traffic through the strategic waterway was supposed to follow arrangements announced
by Iran, but the United States later breached the understanding by establishing another route for passage.
The IRGC spokesman said that following the violation of commitments, Iran prevented the movement of ships and struck a vessel that did not comply with the announced arrangements.
“It was expected that America would return to fulfilling its commitments, but it did not and attacked our coasts, islands and some of our radars. Therefore, the new aggression once again came from America,” he said.
Mohebi said Operation Nasr-2 was launched with the aim of forcing the United States to return to its commitments.
The IRGC spokesman also warned Britain, Persian Gulf states and other countries against supporting the United States during the war, saying any country involved in assisting Washington would be considered a legitimate target.
He specifically referred to the reported use of British air bases by U.S. B-1 bombers, warning that continued cooperation could make those facilities targets.
“Recently, American B-1 aircraft used British airfields. If they cooperate, they will be our certain and legitimate targets. We have a specific scenario prepared for every situation,” he said.
Mohebi stressed that Iran has prepared plans for different scenarios and will respond based on developments.
The IRGC spokesman also issued a warning to Israel, saying that the Israeli regime is attempting to keep the United States engaged in the region by influencing President Donald Trump and providing false information.
“Israel knows what we would do to it if it returns to the war and we focus our efforts against it,” he said.
Mohebi said Iranian armed forces used the ceasefire period to strengthen their military capabilities, increase the speed of missile production and improve the accuracy of their weapons.
The IRGC spokesman contrasted Iran’s preparations with U.S. failures during the same period. “Unlike America, which could not use this opportunity, look at America’s oil reserves; they could not compensate for their oil shortage and it increased further,” he said.
Mohebi said Iran’s armed forces focused on improving their readiness and expanding their defensive capabilities during the pause in fighting.
The IRGC spokesman also discussed Iran’s domestic air defense capabilities, saying the IRGC Aerospace Force has been assigned the task of developing an indigenous defense system following a previous war.
“In the previous war, the Aerospace Force of the IRGC was tasked with beginning work on the production of indigenous air defense systems. This work was carried out quickly and a new domestic air defense system was developed, which played a role in the Ramadan operation, one example of which was the hunting of an F-35 fighter jet,” Mohebi said.
He added that during the latest confrontation, Iran recorded 11 successful interceptions over a 15-day period.
According to Mohebi, the first interception took place on July 17, when an MQ-9 drone was brought down over Khormoj in Bushehr Province. On July 21, Iran intercepted a cruise missile over Jahrom, while on July 24 an unidentified “Lucas” drone was intercepted over Lar.
Mohebi said Iranian forces later intercepted another MQ-9 drone in southern Iran on July 25, followed by another MQ-9 drone over Andimeshk on July 26 and another over Asaluyeh on July 27.
He said that on July 28, Iranian forces intercepted an MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz and another over Asaluyeh, while the 48th Fath Brigade intercepted a reconnaissance drone.
He added that on July 29, Iranian forces intercepted another MQ-9 drone over Kermanshah and a missile over Rudbar-e Jonubi.
U.S. Base in al-Tanf, Syria Targeted
Mohebi said Iran’s operations are not limited geographically and the country has the capability to expand the scope of operations if the confrontation continued.
He referred to a statement by martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that if the United States started a war against Iran, it would become a regional conflict.
“The late Imam said that if America started a war, that war would become a regional war, and that is exactly what happened,” Mohebi said.
He added that the region has significant geographical depth and contains numerous strategic and vital points.
“We are gradually expanding the geography of operations and including strategic and vital nodes in these operations,” he said.
The IRGC spokesman said Iranian forces targeted the U.S. military base at al-Tanf in Syria during Operation Nasr-2, describing it as part of America’s strategic depth in the region.
“We targeted the al-Tanf base in Syria, which is America’s strategic depth. If the operation continues, there is the capability to expand the geography further,” he said.
Mohebi also addressed attempts by hostile actors to organize anti-government groups inside Iran, saying the IRGC remains focused on confronting such threats.
“We are not unaware of the enemy’s plans. It is not the case that we are focused on the Strait of Hormuz and neglect other conspiracies,” he said.