Resistance, Only Path for Free Nations

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday reaffirmed Iran’s strategic policy of supporting Hezbollah and Lebanon’s resistance movement, saying the Islamic Republic has made the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and the complete and unconditional removal of Israeli aggression a primary condition in the framework for ending the imposed war with the United States.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a response to a letter of allegiance and loyalty from Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem and the movement’s “faithful and courageous” fighters, praising Hezbollah’s role as a pioneer in confronting the Israeli regime and describing its resistance as an inspiration for freedom-seeking nations around the world.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with the policy of the revered and martyred leader of the Revolution, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has defined the defense of these oppressed and powerful fighters as its strategic policy,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his response.

He added that Iran has placed “the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and the complete and unconditional removal of the aggression of the Zionist regime” as “the first condition of the memorandum for ending the imposed war with the aggressive United States.”

In his message addressed to Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah commanders and the movement’s steadfast fighters, Ayatollah Khamenei praised their letter as a message of perseverance, resistance and commitment to Islamic ideals.

“Your letter, my brothers and sons, the faithful and courageous fighters of the proud Hezbollah, which carried the message of steadfastness and resistance for the elevation of the word of God, belief in the promises of the Holy Qur’an and the dignity-creating ideals of Imam Khomeini and the martyred leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is worthy of appreciation and respect,” he said.

The Leader said that as nations around the world face oppression and injustice by the United States and criminal Zionists, resistance has become the only path ahead.

“Today, when the nations of the world have grown weary of the oppression and injustice of the American government and the criminal Zionists who destroy crops and generations, there remains no path other than jihad and resistance,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He added that perseverance on this path will bring divine support to those struggling for justice, citing the Qur’anic verse: “And it was incumbent upon Us to help the believers.”

Ayatollah Khamenei praised Hezbollah’s resilience against Israeli attacks, describing the movement as standing “like a strong and steadfast rock” against the brutal assault of the Israeli regime and its supporters.

“Today, Hezbollah of Lebanon, as the pioneer among jihadist groups, has stood like a strong rock against the savage assault of the Zionist regime and its supporters,” he said.

The Leader said Hezbollah’s resistance has become an inspiring message for nations seeking freedom from oppression and domination.

“This perseverance has become an inspiring message for the free nations of the world in their efforts to escape the oppression and tyranny of global arrogance and its agents,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also highlighted the role of the Lebanese people, particularly residents of southern Lebanon, in supporting the resistance.

“Without doubt, a significant part of this great achievement is owed to the patience, dignity, sacrifice and support of the people of Lebanon, especially the people of the south,” he said.