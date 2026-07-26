US Military Infrastructure in Iraqi Kurdistan Reduced to Rubble

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

According to ground reports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, almost all military infrastructure built in and around Erbil by the US forces and Israeli agents for carrying out acts of terrorism in the Islamic Republic of Iran, has been destroyed by the drones and missiles fired by the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) during the current phase of the American imposed war.

Tehran has made it clear that wherever in the region the CENTCOM terrorists and their local criminal clients are based, they will not be spared of the retaliation for acts of sabotage against Iranian interests by them.

It has been confirmed that seditionists and separatists based under US protection based in Iran will continue to be legitimate target of the Iranian defenders.

Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region has long been infested by the American and Zionist terrorists who train thugs and traitors for acts of terrorism against the people of Iran, especially the loyal and committed Kurdish people of the northwestern provinces.

This has been verified by army spokesman Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Akraminia who briefed the Iranian TV channels of the extensive damage inflicted on US military bases across Erbil and the adjoining region, saying many of the traitors and terrorist have much of their operational capability.

He said the anti-Iran groups operating in Iraq’s Kurdistan are no longer capable of carrying out operations.

Akraminia said the US possessed extensive military capabilities, equipment and bases across the region, as well as in southern Europe and the Mediterranean, and was attempting to replace its losses, but will not be able to succeed.

The Islamic Republic is on full alert on all fronts, well beyond the political and geographical borders of Iran, as part of its legitimate right to provide security to its citizens and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland.

In accordance with international law it is fully resolved to retaliate against all aggressors, whether in Iraq’s Kurdistan or in its coastal waters of the south and north, such as the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.

Its recent targeting of US military infrastructure in several Persian Gulf littoral states as well as in Jordan, is firm proof of its iron-resolve to retaliate against the aggressors.