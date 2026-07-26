Pezeshkian Demands Legal Action Over U.S. Strikes on Transport Infrastructure

TEHRAN — President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday condemned U.S. attacks on Iran’s civilian transport infrastructure as “a clear violation of international law and a war crime,” stressing that the destruction of border terminals, ports, customs facilities and transport networks must be pursued through competent international legal bodies.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and senior officials of the ministry, where he reviewed the latest situation of Iran’s transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as the damage caused to the country’s road, rail, maritime and air networks.

During the meeting, officials presented a comprehensive report on the condition of border terminals, ports, road and railway networks, maritime and aviation transport, the supply and distribution of essential goods, customs operations, and measures taken to maintain the stability of supply chains and ensure the continuation of transport services.

The president also examined a detailed report on damage inflicted on Iran’s strategic transport infrastructure following U.S. attacks, including damage to ports, border terminals, bridges, communication routes, railway networks, logistics facilities and other key installations.

After reviewing the scale of the damage and ongoing recovery measures, Pezeshkian issued directives to accelerate the reconstruction of affected infrastructure, activate alternative routes, strengthen the resilience of the country’s transport network and facilitate the continued delivery of services.

Referring to damage inflicted on Iran’s border terminals, customs facilities and land, rail, maritime and aviation infrastructure, Pezeshkian said such attacks represent “a clear violation of international law and a war crime.”

He stressed the necessity of pursuing legal action against the attacks through “competent international bodies and organizations.”

The Iranian president also emphasized the strategic importance of expanding regional cooperation and strengthening infrastructure links with neighboring countries, saying active diplomacy had created suitable conditions for the expansion of transport and transit cooperation.

“Completing and connecting railway networks with neighboring countries can play an effective role in increasing economic resilience, developing international transit corridors and making maximum use of the country’s geopolitical capacities,” Pezeshkian said.

He further called for the reconstruction and modernization of damaged terminals and infrastructure based on international standards, stressing that the recovery

process should become an opportunity to develop more advanced facilities.

“We must use this opportunity to build infrastructure equipped with the highest global standards in the fields of warehousing, logistics, cargo movement, smart management and modern technologies,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that such an approach would not only improve productivity and service quality but also reduce operational costs and increase the efficiency of Iran’s transport network.

The president praised the efforts of managers, experts and employees of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, describing their continued service despite difficult conditions as a sign of commitment and efficiency.

“The continuation of services, maintaining the stability of the transport network and preventing any disruption to road, rail, air and port services demonstrate the commitment, efficiency and spirit of service of the ministry’s personnel,” Pezeshkian said.

He added: “With this same spirit, and with the determined efforts of all branches of government and the support of the people, all plots and designs by enemies to disrupt services and the country’s infrastructure will be thwarted.”

During the meeting, Pezeshkian also held telephone conversations with the head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, the director general of the Hormozgan provincial road and transportation department, and one of the contractors involved in reconstruction and maintaining the stability of transport networks in operational areas.

He thanked the officials and workers for their round-the-clock efforts, praising the “sincere and committed” services of executive, technical and operational personnel working to restore and preserve the country’s transport infrastructure.

The president’s remarks came after damage to several civilian transport facilities during recent U.S. attacks, including ports, railway facilities, bridges, logistics centers and border infrastructure.

Attacks targeted civilian infrastructure in southern provinces, including facilities connected to maritime transport and road networks.

According to Iranian reports, airstrikes on July 17 hit the maritime control tower at Shahid Kalantari Port in Chabahar, the Bandar Abbas railway branch station and six bridges in Hormozgan province connecting Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir and Lar.

The attacks also affected transport routes, logistics facilities and border infrastructure.

Pezeshkian’s government has emphasized that despite damage to infrastructure, efforts are continuing to maintain the uninterrupted movement of goods, preserve supply chains and strengthen Iran’s transport resilience.

The president said the country’s response will focus not only on restoring damaged facilities but also on building stronger and more advanced infrastructure capable of supporting Iran’s economic and regional transit role.