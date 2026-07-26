Ukraine, UK, Bulgaria Warned: Stay Away From Dangerous Adventure

TEHRAN — Iran warned Ukraine, Britain and Bulgaria against involvement in hostile adventures against the Islamic Republic, stressing that any source of aggression against Iranian territory and interests will face a response.

The warning came after the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, calling it “an act of aggression” and a violation of international law.

The attack caused an explosion aboard the vessel, killing one sailor and injuring another. Tehran summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires to protest a “hostile and criminal” act.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Kiev’s action reflected the continuation of its “irrational and hostile approach” toward the Islamic Republic, warning that “responsibility for the consequences arising from the adventurism of the head of the Ukrainian regime shall rest with that regime and its supporters and instigators.”

The ministry said the attack violated Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and carried “potential escalatory effects,” adding that Ukraine “not only committed an internationally wrongful act, but also, in a dangerous manner, sought to spread insecurity.”

Iran stressed that it has never intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and called on the United Nations Security Council, European countries and all UN member states to take note of the incident.

“Any party genuinely concerned about peace and security in Eastern Europe and the surrounding regions should adopt a responsible position regarding this dangerous action by the Ukrainian regime and hold Ukraine’s ruling authorities accountable for this criminal and provocative act,” the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Iran would defend its interests and security within the framework of international law.

“The Islamic Republic, in accordance with the fundamental principles and rules of international law, particularly the principle of self-defense, will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security,” the statement said.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also condemned the attack in a telephone conversation with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, calling for a decisive response from the international community.

Araghchi urged the European Union to hold “the perpetrators and supporters of this criminal act” accountable, stressing that those responsible should face consequences.

The Iranian response followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s announcement that Kiev had targeted vessels he claimed were involved in military cargo shipments linked to Iran, as well as a warship.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament issued a warning to European governments against joining U.S.-led hostile moves.

Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of the Iranian Parliament, directly addressed Britain, Bulgaria and Ukraine, saying: “We warn these governments, especially the new British government, the parliament and government of Bulgaria, and the government of Ukraine, not to make themselves a tool in the hands of America and to refrain from entering adventures that have nothing to do with them.”

Nikzad said Iran’s confrontation with its opponents has entered a decisive phase, stressing the importance of unity among the Iranian people.

“The first point is the repeated emphasis on preserving the unity and sacred solidarity of the Iranian nation and the united Islamic Ummah against the plots of enemies,” he said.

He added that the guidance of Iran’s leadership regarding national unity and support for state officials remains the “final word” in confronting challenges.

Nikzad also referred to the need for revenge over the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“The great Iranian nation will not retreat from this blood revenge and, by the grace of God, the humiliation and disgrace of the killers and those who ordered this crime will certainly be realized.”

The deputy speaker further warned Washington against attempting to restore conditions in the Strait of Hormuz to the period before the war.

“The systems governing the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the conditions before the war,” he said, adding that the U.S. president should “remove this cotton from his ears” and recognize the realities of the region.

Nikzad said Iran is prepared to respond to any further hostile action.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, with divine assistance and the support of the powerful arms of its armed forces, has full readiness to severely and regretfully punish them in the event of any adventure by the American-Zionist enemy,” he said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also warned Israel and Britain against supporting U.S. military operations against Iran.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hussein Mohebi said Israel is attempting to keep Washington involved in the region by influencing U.S. President Donald Trump and providing misleading information.

“Israel knows what we would do to it if it returns to the war and we concentrate our efforts against it,” Mohebi said.

He also warned Britain over its role in supporting U.S. bomber operations.

“Recently, American B-1 bombers operated from British airbases. If they continue to cooperate, they will be considered our certain and legitimate targets. We have a specific scenario prepared for every situation,” he said.