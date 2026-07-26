No Change in Shipping Status: Oman, Iran Make Progress in Hormuz Talks

TEHRAN – Iran on Sunday asserted that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz is a matter for the two coastal states, Iran and Oman, and stressed that arrangements for the strategic waterway must be made through bilateral consultations, rejecting any role for the United States or other external powers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said several rounds of talks between Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers were held in Tehran on Friday and Saturday.

The discussions focused on “common principles and operational mechanisms” for ensuring safe transit while respecting the sovereign rights of both nations.

“The talks were productive, and advancements were achieved,” Baghaei said. He added that technical and political consultations between the two sides will continue, and that Qatar, a mediator in recent Iran-U.S. negotiations, also attended part of the discussions.

Baghaei stressed that Iran insists arrangements for the future administration of maritime traffic must be made through consultations between Iran and Oman, taking into account developments over the past months, particularly the U.S.- and Israeli-imposed war and its security consequences for shipping.

Iran’s position has been consistent: management of the Strait belongs exclusively to its coastal nations. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said last month that Tehran’s priority is reaching an agreement with Oman, but Iran will advance the issue alone if Muscat is not interested. He also warned France to stay out of demining efforts in the strait, saying: “We fundamentally do not let any such thing”.

In June, Iran and Oman issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to ensuring safe passage through the strait while “fully respecting their sovereignty and sovereign rights,” and agreed to continue discussions through a joint working group.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said the country is determined to exercise control over traffic through the strait until the war is definitively ended. Officials have warned that the United States has violated the June 18 Memorandum of Understanding by continuing to create tension in the waterway.

Baghaei confirmed that currently, there has been “no change” in the status of shipping through the strait.