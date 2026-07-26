More Than 1.2 Million Arbaeen Pilgrims Cross Iran’s Borders
TEHRAN -- More than 1.2 million Arbaeen pilgrims have crossed Iran’s seven border crossings so far, with nearly 20,000 reinforcement forces deployed to ensure security and facilitate their passage, the country’s police chief announced on Sunday.
Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, speaking during a visit to the Khosravi border terminal, said all relevant agencies are fully operational and performing their duties effectively.
“In the security and border guard sectors, necessary measures are being carried out with complete readiness,” he said.
The police chief added that the process of providing services and facilitating pilgrim crossings is proceeding smoothly through cooperation among various organizations, with efforts focused on ensuring safe and efficient movement.
Referring to the situation at the Khosravi border, Radan said more than 112,000 pilgrims have already crossed through this terminal, and authorities expect numbers to rise significantly as the Arbaeen travel wave intensifies.
He encouraged pilgrims to consider Khosravi as one of their travel routes, noting that necessary infrastructure has been established at this crossing.
“In terms of weather conditions, it offers a more suitable situation for pilgrims compared to southern borders and the Mehran border,” he explained.
Radan expressed hope that services at border crossings will continue with full strength in the coming days as pilgrim numbers increase.
The police chief highlighted the activation of the Sajjad system at the Khosravi border on both the Iranian and Iraqi sides, stating that this system has streamlined the control and passage process for pilgrims.
“With this system activated, waiting time at this border will be reduced to approximately four seconds,” he said.
Comparing his visit to last year, Radan noted significant improvements at the Khosravi crossing over the past 12 months.
“The actions taken are clearly visible, and this year we are witnessing a noticeable difference in infrastructure,” he remarked.
He detailed the preparations, including parking lot development, installation of canopies, provision of public transport facilities to transfer pilgrims from parking areas to the terminal, and other planned services that have created more favorable conditions for pilgrims.
The police commander emphasized that police commanders in border provinces and related counties are on 100 percent alert, with passport officers working at full capacity to serve pilgrims.
“Reinforcement forces deployed from the center are present alongside forces stationed at the seven border crossings to ensure security, order, and facilitate pilgrim movement during the Arbaeen period in the best possible manner,” he added.
Arbaeen pilgrim traffic in Kermanshah province takes place through the official Khosravi border in the border county of Qasr-e Shirin. This year, for the first time, the Somar border has also been added to the country’s Arbaeen border crossings.
Khosravi, the oldest and most important Iranian crossing to Iraq in Qasr-e Shirin, is part of the Silk Road and provides the shortest route to Baghdad (190 kilometers) and Karbala (300 kilometers). With appropriate welfare infrastructure, it plays a vital role in the two countries’ pilgrimage and commercial connections.
The Somar border is located five kilometers from the city of Naft Shahr, with a distance of 67 kilometers from Gilan-e Gharb. Its distance along the border strip between Iran and the Iraqi city of Mandali is 15 kilometers.
Somar district, situated 90 kilometers from Qasr-e Shirin, shares more than 86 kilometers of common border with Iraq and includes two cities, Somar and Naft Shahr, along with 13 villages.
Last year, more than one million pilgrims crossed through the Khosravi border, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. Kermanshah officials project that over two million Arbaeen pilgrims will use the province’s border crossings this year.