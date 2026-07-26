More Than 1.2 Million Arbaeen Pilgrims Cross Iran’s Borders

TEHRAN -- More than 1.2 million Arbaeen pilgrims have crossed Iran’s seven border crossings so far, with nearly 20,000 reinforcement forces deployed to ensure security and facilitate their passage, the country’s police chief announced on Sunday.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, speaking during a visit to the Khosravi border terminal, said all relevant agencies are fully operational and performing their duties effectively.

“In the security and border guard sectors, necessary measures are being carried out with complete readiness,” he said.

The police chief added that the process of providing services and facilitating pilgrim crossings is proceeding smoothly through cooperation among various organizations, with efforts focused on ensuring safe and efficient movement.

Referring to the situation at the Khosravi border, Radan said more than 112,000 pilgrims have already crossed through this terminal, and authorities expect numbers to rise significantly as the Arbaeen travel wave intensifies.

He encouraged pilgrims to consider Khosravi as one of their travel routes, noting that necessary infrastructure has been established at this crossing.

“In terms of weather conditions, it offers a more suitable situation for pilgrims compared to southern borders and the Mehran border,” he explained.

Radan expressed hope that services at border crossings will continue with full strength in the coming days as pilgrim numbers increase.

The police chief highlighted the activation of the Sajjad system at the Khosravi border on both the Iranian and Iraqi sides, stating that this system has streamlined the control and passage process for pilgrims.

“With this system activated, waiting time at this border will be reduced to approximately four seconds,” he said.

Comparing his visit to last year, Radan noted significant improvements at the Khosravi crossing over the past 12 months.