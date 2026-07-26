Veteran Actor Akbar Abdi Laid to Rest in Tehran

TEHRAN — Hundreds of mourners, including some of Iran’s most prominent actors, filmmakers and cultural officials, gathered outside Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Sunday to bid farewell to veteran actor Akbar Abdi, one of the country’s most celebrated comic performers whose career spanned more than four decades.

The funeral ceremony drew colleagues from across Iran’s film and television industry, as admirers gathered to pay tribute to the actor often described as the “man of a thousand faces” for his remarkable versatility.

The ceremony opened with a recitation from the Qur’an, followed by a message of condolence from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Speaking on behalf of Iran’s House of Cinema, managing director Homayoun Asadian recalled how Abdi had become “part of every Iranian family” through his performances, thanking him for decades of laughter and unforgettable memories.

Several speakers reflected on Abdi’s artistic legacy and personal generosity. Makeup artist Abdollah Eskandari described him as a devoted family man whose compassion extended well beyond the screen, while actress Minoo Jafarzadeh spoke emotionally about his unwavering support during difficult moments in her life.

The ceremony’s most poignant moment came when Abdi’s daughter, Elmira Abdi, addressed mourners. Fighting back tears, she described her father’s final months of illness and urged those in attendance not to mourn only her family’s loss but “the loss to Iranian cinema.” At her request, the crowd rose for a prolonged standing ovation in memory of the actor.

Actor Alireza Khamseh said performers “live and die with every role they play,” describing Abdi as an artist whose warmth and humor touched generations of audiences. Director Massoud Dehnamaki added that Abdi’s place in Iranian cinema was secured not by awards but by the affection of the public.

Following funeral prayers, Abdi’s body was taken to the Artists’ Section of Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery for burial.