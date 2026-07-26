Tehran Panel to Explore Ashura Through Contemporary Visual Art

TEHRAN — Iranian artists, curators and scholars will explore visual interpretations of Ashura during a panel discussion accompanying the exhibition Shour o Shin at Tehran’s Arasbaran Art Gallery on Monday.

Organized by the Iranian Scientific Association of Visual Arts in collaboration with the Arasbaran Art Gallery, the event will examine how contemporary artists have interpreted the Battle of Karbala through ritual and religious visual traditions.

The discussion forms part of the public program accompanying Shour o Shin, a group exhibition dedicated to Ashura-inspired visual art.

Speakers will consider the exhibition’s curatorial approach, the visual language employed by participating artists and the conceptual frameworks underpinning their works.

The session will explore how painters and other visual artists have translated the historical, spiritual and symbolic dimensions of Ashura into contemporary artistic expression, reflecting a range of aesthetic and interpretive approaches to one of the defining events in Shiite Islam.

The panel will also address the role of ritual art in conveying the enduring cultural and religious significance of the Battle of Karbala, examining how individual artists negotiate themes of sacrifice, mourning, faith and collective memory through diverse visual media. The discussion will conclude with a critical assessment of the exhibition and its contribution to contemporary Iranian religious art.

The event will feature artists, art historians and researchers including Hussein Esmati, Morteza Goudarzi and Nezamoddin Emamifar, alongside Muhammad Kazem Hasanvand, Zahra Husseinnejad, Azam Hakim Soltani, Mansour Kheirkhah, Samaneh Seraj, Sedigheh Salman, Parisa Shad Qazvini, Atiyeh Shamszadeh, Mina Sadri, Asieh Gunehzadeh, Soheil Masibi, Hussein Nouri, Sara Nouri and Farzaneh Arj.

The panel will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at the Arasbaran Art Gallery, located within the Arasbaran Cultural Center in northern Tehran.

Admission is free and open to students, artists and members of the public interested in the theory and practice of Iranian ritual arts. The cultural center is situated on Jolfa Street, off Shariati Street, north of Seyyed Khandan Bridge.