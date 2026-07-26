Culture Minister Calls Safavid Period a National Renaissance

TEHRAN — Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi said the Safavid dynasty played a decisive role in preserving Iran’s territorial integrity and national identity, describing the period as a “renaissance” rather than merely the rule of a royal dynasty.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili Day in the northwestern city of Ardabil, Salehi said the emergence of the Safavids transformed Iran during a period of political fragmentation that followed the Mongol invasions.

“Had the Safavids not emerged, it is uncertain what fate Iran would have faced,” he said, adding that the dynasty helped ensure the country’s survival despite historical challenges.

Salehi said Shah Ismail I, the founder of the Safavid state, reunified Iran between 1501 and 1510, restoring centralized rule across territory stretching from the Aras River to the Persian Gulf and re-establishing Iran as a prominent political entity.

He said that the dynasty not only reunited the country geographically but also revived key elements of Iranian cultural identity.

Among its achievements, he highlighted official patronage of the Shahnameh, the Persian national epic, including the production of the lavishly illustrated Shah Tahmasp Shahnameh, widely regarded as one of the masterpieces of Persian manuscript art.

The minister also credited the Safavid period with fostering major artistic and intellectual developments. He noted that influential schools of painting flourished in Tabriz and Isfahan, while the philosophical school of Isfahan, represented by thinkers such as Mir Damad, Sheikh Baha’i, Mir Fendereski, and Mulla Sadra, became one of the most significant intellectual movements in Iranian history.

The ceremony was held to commemorate Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, the 13th-century Sufi mystic whose spiritual order laid the foundations for the Safavid dynasty. His shrine complex in Ardabil, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, remains one of Iran’s most important historical and religious monuments.

Ardabil Governor Masoud Emami Yeganeh also addressed the gathering, describing the Safavid era as a turning point in the emergence of a strong and unified Iranian state.

He said Ardabil could play a larger role in regional cultural diplomacy through academic exchanges, cultural festivals, and economic cooperation with neighboring countries in the Caucasus and Türkiye.

Salehi was visiting Ardabil to inaugurate cultural and arts facilities, attend meetings with provincial officials, and participate in events marking Sheikh Safi al-Din Day and Ardabil Day.