Archaeologists Identify 24 Ancient Human Sites in Northeastern Iran

TEHRAN -- Archaeologists working in northeastern Iran have identified 24 Paleolithic sites across the Esfarayen Plain, a discovery that is reshaping understanding of early human migration across Asia and highlighting the region’s importance in the prehistoric occupation of the Iranian Plateau.

The findings, recently featured in the gallery section of the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity, indicate that the Esfarayen Plain in North Khorasan Province may have played a far more significant role in human prehistory than previously recognized.

Researchers suggest the area functioned as a strategic migration corridor for early human populations moving toward the heart of Central Asia during the Pleistocene epoch.

For decades, the vast plains of northeastern Iran remained relatively understudied in terms of Paleolithic archaeology. The latest field surveys, however, have revealed evidence that could fill a critical gap in the story of how early humans dispersed across Eurasia.

“The Esfarayen Plain appears to represent a missing piece in the puzzle of large-scale human migrations,” said Mohammadreza Ghahremanian, Deputy Director for Cultural Heritage in North Khorasan Province.

According to Ghahremanian, the newly identified sites demonstrate the strategic importance of the region for reconstructing patterns of early human movement across western and central Asia.

The research project was conducted with the support of the North Khorasan Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and

Handicrafts and under authorization from Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

Archaeologists documented 24 previously unknown sites containing material remains dating to the Paleolithic period, the earliest phase of human prehistory characterized by the use of stone tools.

Researchers say the discoveries substantially expand current knowledge of the antiquity of human presence in northeastern Iran. The sites preserve evidence of human activity that could help scientists better understand settlement patterns, environmental adaptation and mobility among prehistoric populations.

“These locations are more than archaeological sites,” Ghahremanian said. “They are archives of human history that have the potential to reveal important chapters of our collective past.”

The significance of the findings extends beyond Iran. Publication in Antiquity, one of the world’s leading archaeology journals, has brought international attention to the region and reinforced the broader importance of the Iranian Plateau in discussions of human evolution and migration.

Scholars have long recognized the Iranian Plateau as a potential crossroads connecting the Near East, South Asia and Central Asia. Yet many areas remained insufficiently explored, leaving major questions unanswered about the routes used by early human groups as they spread across the continent.

The Esfarayen discoveries provide fresh evidence that northeastern Iran may have served as one of those critical pathways.

The newly documented sites also highlight how gaps in previous archaeological research can leave significant chapters of prehistory undiscovered. According to provincial heritage officials, the absence of earlier findings in the region was largely due to a lack of specialized Paleolithic investigations rather than a lack of archaeological potential.

With the identification of these sites, North Khorasan has emerged as one of the most promising areas for future Paleolithic research on the Iranian Plateau. Archaeologists hope that further excavation and scientific analysis will provide more precise dating evidence and deeper insight into the populations that once occupied the region.

Officials are now pursuing legal protections for the sites, including national registration measures aimed at preserving them for future study. Researchers also see opportunities to develop archaeological tourism, attracting scholars and visitors interested in the deep human history of the region.

The Paleolithic period, often referred to as the Old Stone Age, marks the earliest stage of human cultural development and is characterized by the manufacture and use of stone tools. Discoveries from this era are essential for understanding the origins, movements and adaptation of early human societies.

Located about 60 kilometers southeast of Bojnord, the provincial capital of North Khorasan, Esfarayen may now hold one of the most important archaeological records yet uncovered in northeastern Iran—one that promises to contribute significantly to the global story of human migration and settlement.