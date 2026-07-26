Official: Thermal Power Plant Capacity Exceeds 79,000 MW

THERAN - Deputy Director of Planning and Development of the Thermal Power Company Hamed Sirfianpour said on Sunday that the capacity of the country’s thermal power plants has reached more than 79,000 MW with the operation of new power plant units.

Sirfianpour said that with the operation of 348 MW of new power plant capacity in the form of the launching the third steam unit of the Ferdowsi Power Plant in Mashhad, the second gas unit of the Khorramabad Power Plant Development Section, and the operation of the country’s first geothermal power plant in Meshginshahr, the total capacity of thermal power plants has reached more than 79,000 MW.

Pointing out that more than 78 percent of the country’s total power plant capacity is at the disposal of thermal power generation units, he said: “ Combined cycle units with a total capacity of 38,237 MW account for the largest share in supplying the electricity needed by the national grid.”

The Deputy Director of Planning and Development of the Thermal Power Company continued, also, gas units with a capacity of 25,087 MW and steam power plants with a capacity of 15,838 MW have taken the next places in the country’s electricity production portfolio.

Sirfianpour emphasized: “Currently, 648 thermal power generation units in the form of 151 thermal power plants in the country are in task for providing the majority of the country’s electricity, with more than 69 percent of this capacity being in the hands of the private and non-governmental sectors.”