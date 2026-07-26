Iran to Unveil First Locally Made 40 mcm Gas Compressor

TEHRAN — Iran will commission its first domestically manufactured natural gas compressor with a capacity of 40 million cubic meters per day at the Dehaq 2 and 3 gas compression facilities, marking a milestone in the country’s gas transmission infrastructure, according to the CEO of the National Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company.

Behnam Mirzaei said the construction, installation and commissioning of the sixth unit at the Dehaq station is one of the country’s strategic gas transmission projects and will help strengthen the stability of the central national pipeline network.

For the first time at the station, a compressor designed and built by an Iranian manufacturer with a daily capacity of 40 million cubic meters will be put into service, Mirzaei said. The new unit is ready for operation alongside compressors manufactured by Siemens.

Mirzaei praised the project’s contractors and engineering teams, saying close coordination among all parties had been critical to keeping the project on schedule despite challenging conditions.

He said the sixth unit is expected to be completed by the end of the Iranian month of Mordad (August 22), allowing the station’s gas transmission capacity on the country’s second and third trunk pipelines to increase to 240 million cubic meters per day from the beginning of autumn.

Mirzaei also called for the project’s required 72-hour performance test to be completed by Aug. 11, stressing that careful planning is needed to ensure the sixth unit enters service on schedule.