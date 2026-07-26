Khosravi Customs Begins Handling Transit Traffic

TEHRAN – The Director General of the Iranian Customs Transit Office has said that the first transit of a foreign cargo through Khosravi customs launched on Sunday

Changiz Ghanari said that the beginning of operation through Khosravi customs will enhances transit in the west of the country.

Referring to the capacity of the country’s western borders, he said, in addition to access to open waters, Iran has the capacity of several land borders with Iraq. The Parviz Khan, Khosravi, Shalamcheh and Jazabeh borders are among the most important trade and transit crossings in the country that can play an effective role in the development of trade and transit.

The Director General of the Iranian Customs Transit Office added: “Given the restrictions that have been created on some sea routes, it is necessary to use other transportation capacities of the country as well.” In this regard, vehicle transit was carried out from the Khosravi border to the Anzali Free Zone to show that the country’s transit network is not limited to southern ports.

Emphasizing the need to increase the resilience of the country’s transportation network, Kanari said: “Within the framework of the Seventh Progress Plan, we must use all geographical, road and rail capacities to supply the goods needed by the country and also maintain Iran’s position in regional transit. Whenever a restriction is created in a part of the country, we must be able to activate alternative routes.”