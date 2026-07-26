Public Cooperation, CNG Key to Fuel Supply Stability

TEHRAN — Public cooperation in reducing fuel consumption and greater use of compressed natural gas (CNG) will be essential to maintaining stable gasoline supplies during the peak travel months of Mordad and Shahrivar (August and September), despite damage to parts of Iran’s energy infrastructure during the recent US-Israeli attacks, the head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution and Refining Company (NIOPDC) said Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between Iran’s oil minister and Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and infrastructure, NIOPDC Managing Director Muhammad-Sadeq Azimifar paid tribute to six oil industry employees martyred in the attacks. He said the strikes targeted key energy facilities in an effort to disrupt the country’s electricity, natural gas and fuel supplies, but rapid emergency measures and coordinated action by the Oil Ministry minimized the impact and preserved the fuel supply chain.

Azimifar, who also serves as deputy oil minister, said attacks on the South Pars gas field disrupted feedstock supplies to several refineries and production facilities. He added that the Lavan refinery sustained minor damage, temporarily reducing its processing capacity.

He said damage to fuel transfer and storage facilities in the Rey region also imposed operational constraints on Tehran Refinery, while transit disruptions at southern ports complicated the import of part of the country’s fuel requirements.

Despite the combined challenges and reduced access to strategic fuel reserves, Azimifar said continuous efforts by Oil Ministry personnel, particularly those involved in fuel supply and distribution, ensured uninterrupted gasoline deliveries. He added that security considerations prevent officials from disclosing details of the defensive measures taken.