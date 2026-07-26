Japan, U.S. Join Philippines in South China Sea Drills

MANILA (Dispatches) - The U.S. and Japan joined the Philippines in maritime exercises in the South China Sea, as the Filipino and Chinese governments traded accusations following an encounter between vessels from their countries in the disputed ‌waters.

The five-day drills from July 21 to 25 brought together warships, coast guard vessels and surveillance and fighter aircraft in operations aimed at improving interoperability among the allies, the Philippine military said on Sunday.

The exercises were the latest in a series of joint drills that have expanded in scope and frequency in recent years as the Philippines, backed by the U.S. and Japan, seeks to push back against China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea.

The drills underscored “the enduring partnership among the partner nations in promoting peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” the military said in a statement.

It did not disclose the exact location of the exercises. Chinese navy and coast guard vessels have operated in the area during previous joint drills.

The exercises began a day after the Philippines said Chinese Coast ‌Guard personnel had struck a Filipino sailor with a baton at the Second Thomas Shoal. China said Philippine vessels had attacked first and rammed Chinese boats.

During the drills, the Philippine Coast Guard said its Chinese counterpart had fired water cannon at Philippine government vessels near the Scarborough Shoal on both Thursday and Friday. China said it had taken legal measures after Philippine vessels “insisted on intruding”.

On Saturday, the Philippines’ new chief of staff of the armed forces Antonio Nafarrete visited the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the disputed Spratly Islands, about 300 miles (480 km) west of the Philippine province of Palawan.

Nafarrete told troops stationed on the island they were vital to guarding the outpost and pledged support to strengthen their operational capabilities.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and rejects a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating its claims.

China said on Sunday it organized a routine patrol by its naval and ‌air forces in the South China Sea, accusing the Philippines of holding patrols with foreign countries in the disputed waterway that undermined regional peace and stability.

The comments came from the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.

Its spokesperson, senior navy Colonel Zhai Shichen, said the Philippines had “rallied foreign countries to organize so-called joint patrols, disrupting the South China Sea ‌and undermining regional peace and stability.”

Zhai said the forces of the command would “resolutely defend national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interest, firmly maintaining regional peace and stability”.