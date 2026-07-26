Okinawa Residents Rally to Demand Clear Timeline for Return of U.S. Futenma Base

TOKYO (Xinhua) -- The city assembly of Ginowan in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, together with local business organizations, held a rally on Sunday and issued a joint statement urging the Japanese and U.S. governments to set a clear deadline for the return of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, local news reported.

Around 1,000 people from various sectors attended the gathering in Ginowan on the day, Kyodo News reported.

The joint statement said local residents have endured the risks of aircraft accidents and persistent aircraft noise from the U.S. base for decades, adding that “our patience has reached its limit.” The residents called for the prompt return of Futenma Air Station and the announcement of a specific timetable for its handover.

Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima said it has been 30 years since Japan and the United States agreed to return the base, warning that “at this rate, the air station could still remain even after 40 years.”

The city government also plans to submit its demands to the Japanese prime minister’s office, the Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy in Japan, the report said.

In 1996, Japan and the United States reached an agreement to return Futenma Air Station. The Japanese government later decided to relocate the facility to the Henoko district of Nago City and has since pushed forward land reclamation work for the replacement base. However, the return of Futenma has yet to be completed.

For years, Okinawa residents have complained about problems associated with the heavy concentration of U.S. military facilities on the island, including aircraft noise, safety concerns and crimes involving U.S. military personnel, while continuing to call for the removal of U.S. bases from the prefecture.