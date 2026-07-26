U-18 Hockey Team Wins Historic Asian Bronze

TEHRAN - Iranian under-18 boys’ Hockey5s team made history by winning the country’s first-ever Asian field hockey medal and qualifying for the FIH U-18 Hockey5s World Cup.

Iran celebrated a landmark moment in its field hockey history after the national under-18 boys’ Hockey5s team claimed the bronze medal at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, Oman.

The third-place finish ended a 54-year wait for Iran’s first medal in Asian field hockey since the establishment of the national federation.

It also secured the country’s maiden qualification for the FIH U-18 Hockey5s World Cup, with the continental championship serving as Asia’s qualifying event for the global tournament.

Iran defeated Bangladesh 4-2 in the bronze-medal match on Saturday, producing an impressive attacking display.

Ashkan Zolfagharkhanian starred with a hat-trick and was named Player of the Match, while Alireza Taghitash added the fourth goal to seal the historic victory.

India gained a 3-1 victory over Pakistan in the final match.

The Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship, held from July 20 to 25 in Muscat, brought together the continent’s top under-18 teams in the fast-paced five-a-side version of field hockey, where shorter matches and smaller teams emphasize speed, skill and quick transitions.

Iran’s girls also enjoyed their best-ever finish at the continental level.

The under-18 women’s Hockey5s team placed fourth in Asia, marking the highest finish in the history of Iranian women’s field hockey. Iran’s campaign ended with a 9-0 semifinal defeat to Olympic silver medalists China before the team lost to Kazakhstan in the bronze-medal playoff.

Despite narrowly missing the podium, the fourth-place finish represented another milestone for Iran’s emerging women’s program and capped a breakthrough tournament for the country’s young hockey players.