Iran’s Shooter Ranks 8th in ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN — An Iranian female shooter, Sharmineh Chehel-Amirani, has ranked eighth in the 10m rifle final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in China.

In the women’s 10m rifle final at the ISSF World Cup Hangzhou 2026, Chehel-Amirani, who had qualified for the final in eighth place with a score of 631.7, ultimately finished in eighth position.

Muhammad Zaer-Rezaei is leading the Iranian rifle team as head coach and Amir-Hussein Golpasand as coach.

Earlier, Hanieh Rostamiyan had claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the competitions, earning Iran’s first senior international shooting medal in more than a year.

Rostamiyan advanced to the eight-athlete final after finishing sixth in qualification with a score of 579.

In the final, the Iranian Olympian secured third place after prevailing in a shoot-off against a South Korean rival to take the bronze medal. China’s Yao Qianxun defeated India’s Sainyam Sainyam in the final to win the gold medal of this category.

Featuring 683 athletes from 66 countries, the event is currently underway in China and will continue until July 29.