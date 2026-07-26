Karatekas Win Two Gold Medals in Russia Tournament

THERAN – Iran’s national men’s karate team has won two gold medals in Russia tournament.

Iranian fighters, who are preparing to participate in the Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, have continued their preparation programs by participating in an international tournament and joint training camp in Russia.

Ali Asghar Asiabari in the -84 kg weight category and Morteza Nemati in the -75 kg weight category, two Iranian karate representatives in the Nagoya Asian Games, won the championship title by defeating all their opponents and won two gold medals in this competition for our country.