U-20 Women Football Team Finishes Second in CAF Championship

TEHRAN - The Iranian national U-20 football team ended its campaign in the 2026 CAFA U20 Women’s Championship by winning the runner-up title.

The 2026 CAF U-20 Girls’ Football Championship was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, with the participation of Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan from July 19 to 26 (July 18 to August 25), and in the end, Maryam Jahannejati’s players won the runner-up title with two wins and one draw.

The Iranian national team managed to defeat Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in the tournament and draw with Uzbekistan to finish with seven points. However, Uzbekistan, which defeated Tajikistan 7-0 in the final match, stood in first place due to a better goal difference than Iran and won the championship title.

This is despite the fact that the Iranian national U-20 women’s football team managed to win the championship trophy in the previous edition of the competition.