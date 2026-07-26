Women’s National Table Tennis Team Begins Training Camp

TEHRAN - The Iranian women’s national table tennis team has kicked off its training sessions at a centralized camp in the city of Urmia, West Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran.

Under the guidance of head coach Sima Limoochi, five players are undergoing intensive training to prepare for the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The National Olympic Committee had announced that two female athletes will be sent to the Asian Games, as Mahshid Ashtari and Setayesh Ilokhani will represent Iran in the upcoming Asian Games and will form the national team’s lineup for the Asian Games.

The Iranian women’s national table tennis team will travel to Uzbekistan for the Asian Championship with the first to fourth-place teams, and Mahshid Ashtari, Setayesh Ilukhani, Fatemeh Yari, and Neda Shahsavari will form the national team’s lineup for the 2026 Asian Championship.

The women’s national team’s qualifying competitions were refereed by Simin Rezaei and Pouran Rahimi.