Malek Khatabi Grabs Gold in Yerevan’s International Boxing Tournament

TEHRAN – Iranian boxer Amir-Reza Malek Khatabi on Sunday won a gold medal in the 90kg category on the final day of an international boxing tournament held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

Malek Khatabi faced Hovsepyan from the host country in the final heavyweight bout, knocking out his opponent in the first round and winning the gold medal on Saturday. He had previously won his first bout against Tirgan, also from Armenia.

In this round of the competition, another Iranian boxer, Hadi Muhammadnejad, won the bronze medal in the 90 kg category, whereas Mardin Fereydouni was eliminated in the 75 kg category.

Around 100 boxers from 10 countries took part in the Yerevan Mayor’s Cup international boxing tournament and competed for top honors over the past five days.