Men’s Volleyball Roster Announced for Asian Championship Training Camp

TEHRAN - The Iranian Men’s National Volleyball Team will initiate its preparations for the 2026 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship on Tuesday, July 28, with 15 players joining the initial training camp at the late Muhammad Reza Yazdani-Khorram Hall in Tehran.

The initial squad invited for the first phase includes Ali Ramezani, Omran Kougjeley, Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Amir Muhammad Golzadeh, Alireza Abdelhamidi, Amir Hussein Esfandiar, Matin Husseini, Esmaeil Mosafer, Ehsan Daneshdoost, Shayan Mehrabi, Armin Ghelichniazi, Matin Ahmadi, Alireza Farahani Mosleh Abadi, Komeil Khojasteh, and Mehran Tavana.

The squad will practice under the guidance of head supervisor Abbas Nazarian, coaches Rahman Muhammadirad and Ali Fattahi, fitness coach Peyman Nematpour, and support staff. Technical analysts Tomaso Totolo and Muhammad Amin Shakeri are scheduled to join the coaching staff on July 31.

Head coach Roberto Piazza alongside key players who featured in the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL)—including Arshia Behnezhad, Elshen Davoudypour, Ali Hajipour, Mohsen Delavari, Morteza Sharifi, Porya Hussein Khanzadeh, Ali Haghparast, Mobin Nasri, Muhammad Valizadeh, Issa Naseri, Yousef Kazemi, Nima Bateni, Muhammad Reza Hazratpour, and Hossein Hajikelateh—will join the camp on August 7.

Following their arrival, training sessions will proceed in two separate groups with twice-daily workouts.

The national team is scheduled to depart for a 10-day preparation camp in Russia on August 20 with a 14-player roster, before heading directly to Japan for the continental tournament.

The 2026 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship will take place from September 4 to 13 in Fukuoka, Japan. Serving as the primary Asian qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the winner of the tournament will secure an official berth for LA 2028.