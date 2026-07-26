Report: Israeli FM Led Campaign to Oust ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) -- Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar played an active role in efforts to oust Karim Khan, the former head prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), i24 News reported.

Guy Azriel, the diplomatic correspondent for the Israeli news outlet, cited a Zionist official as saying, “Saar oversaw a dedicated task force and employed intensive diplomatic efforts aimed at securing Khan’s removal from office.” The revelation comes after member states of the ICC dismissed Khan following disciplinary proceedings related to allegations of sexual misconduct.