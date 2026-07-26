Israeli Settlers Burn Mosques, Destroy Property in West Bank Raids

RAMALLAH (MEE) -- Israeli

settlers on Sunday launched a series of widespread attacks across the West Bank, setting on fire two mosques in Nablus and Tulkarm and damaging heavy equipment at an industrial facility near Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses told Middle East Eye that settlers also raided several towns and villages, attacked homes, destroyed vehicles and fired live ammunition to terrorize residents.

The attacks targeted communities in the governorates of Nablus, Tulkarm, Ramallah, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Salfit, Qalqilya, Jericho (Ariha) and Al-Quds, according to Palestinian officials who said settlers were acting under the protection of Israeli forces.

In the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, Israeli settlers burned large parts of the al-Rahma mosque and spray-painted racist slogans in Hebrew on its walls.

Activist Abdul-Azim Wadi, from the village, told MEE that he received a call at 2:30 am informing him that settlers had burned the mosque, located in the southwestern part of the village.

Wadi said that slogans such as “Israel will be established with blood” and “Mosques will not frighten us” were written on the walls.

Settler attacks have repeatedly targeted Qusra, Wadi said, adding that settlers burned a mosque in the village in 2011, set fire to 47 homes and structures in 2024 and killed six Palestinians in a single day in 2023.

Another mosque was set on fire in the village of Kur, south of Tulkarm, where residents said settlers also spray-painted slogans calling for revenge.

The Palestinian Higher Fatwa Council warned that repeated attacks on religious sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, risk further inflaming tensions.

Settlers attacked a stone quarry in the Ain Samia area south of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, setting heavy machinery on fire and assaulting security guards.

Quarry owner Abdel Samad Abdel Aziz said settlers burned 10 excavators, bulldozers and trucks, causing losses estimated at 2m shekels (about $666,000).

“They have attacked the site and vandalized the offices before, but this is the first time they have set fires. The fires continued to burn until the Israeli army coordinated for a fire truck to enter the area, which exacerbated the damage,” he said.

He said three guards were injured after being beaten and attacked with pepper spray.

Settlers also launched an attack in Beitillu, northwest of Ramallah, where Palestinian vehicles were burned. In Beit Furik, east of Nablus, settlers attempted to set a house on fire after spray-painting slogans, before residents drove them away.

In the northern West Bank, settlers attacked an ambulance transporting a patient, forcing it to turn back, near the settlement of Karnei Shomron, built on Palestinian land east of Qalqilya.

Other settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles near the settlement of Mitzpe Yericho, southwest of Jericho.

Settlers in the town of Bani Na’im, east of Al-Khalil, blocked a road with soil at the entrance to the desert area east of Yatta.

In towns and villages around Al-Quds, armed settlers launched an attack on a Bedouin community east of the village of Jaba’, firing live ammunition at residents and setting fire to a house and a vehicle in the area.

They also attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones on the Wadi Qana road connecting Salfit and Qalqilya, while simultaneously deploying at the entrance to the village of Haris, northwest of the city.

In the Salfit area, settlers established what Palestinian officials described as a new settlement outpost on land belonging to Deir Istiya and attacked Palestinian vehicles along the Wadi Qana road.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the Israeli army and settlers carried out approximately 11,074 attacks in the West Bank during the first half of 2026, while the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) documented 6,856 violations in June alone.

Approximately 750,000 settlers reside in the West Bank, distributed across 141 settlements and 224 outposts.

Around 250,000 of these settlers live in settlements located east of Al-Quds, amid ongoing daily attacks targeting Palestinians, their lands, and their property.