Iraq Reopens Key Border Crossing With Kuwait as Lebanese PM Visits

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- The main land border crossing between Kuwait and Iraq has officially reopened, restoring a vital commercial and passenger route that was temporarily shut down following a drone attack earlier this week.

According to Iraq’s state news agency, the Abdali border crossing resumed normal operations on Sunday after being closed since Thursday’s incident, which caused material damage but no casualties.

Located in Kuwait’s northern Al-Jahra Province, the Abdali crossing serves as one of the most important land gateways between the two countries. Its reopening allows for the resumption of critical trade flows and travel that had been disrupted by the sudden closure.

Officials from both sides worked swiftly to complete security inspections and repairs, with Kuwaiti authorities confirming that operations would resume within 48 hours of the attack.

While it remains unclear who launched the drone strike that prompted the temporary shutdown, the rapid restoration of border services signals continued security coordination and a shared commitment to maintaining economic ties despite regional challenges.

Lebanese PM Visits Baghdad for High-Level Talks

In a separate but significant diplomatic development, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit, leading a high-level ministerial delegation.

Salam was received by Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Sari at Baghdad International Airport in an official ceremony before heading to the Government Palace for talks with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

The discussions were expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors, with energy supplies taking center stage. Lebanese officials, including Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Energy Minister Joe Saddi, and Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj, are seeking to secure a guaranteed supply of fuel for Lebanon’s power plants amid one of the country’s worst economic crises.

Iraq has been supplying Lebanon with heavy fuel oil since 2021, and talks may also explore extending an oil pipeline through Syria to Lebanon as a potential export route for Iraqi crude.

Both leaders were expected to address regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring Iraq’s growing diplomatic role as a mediator and partner in the region.