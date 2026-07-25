Report: Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Delivered by Iraqi PM

WASHINGTON (Dispatches) -- Iranian officials have rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal personally delivered to Tehran by the Iraqi prime minister, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Saturday, citing Iranian and Iraqi officials. U.S. President Donald Trump gave the proposal to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi during their meeting at the White House earlier this month. Iranian negotiators rejected the proposal because Tehran is “not interested in a temporary deal that left the question of control over the Strait of Hormuz unresolved,” the NYT wrote. In contrast, the Iraqi prime minister’s office rejected the NYT report alleging that Iran turned down the ceasefire proposal, saying it was “entirely unfounded” and had “no relation to reality.”